City proposes doubling sewer fees over next 10 years

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) has announced plans to increase sewer fees on Oʻahu over the next 10 years.

If approved, the rate increases would start in July with a 9% annual adjustment over the first six years. That would be followed by smaller increases of 8%, 7%, 6% and 5% in the final four years.

These gradual increases would result in a total jump of 115% over a 10-year period. This is the first proposed rate increase since 2016.

Officials say the higher fees are needed to fund improvements to wastewater infrastructure and ensure operations continue to meet regulatory requirements, as well as protect both public health and the environment.

City and County of Honolulu A graph that shows the average bill a single-family residence would have over the ten year sewer rate increase.

“We understand the financial strain that these rate increases may cause for our residents, but these adjustments are critical for the long-term sustainability of our island’s wastewater system,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi at a press conference.

“By investing in these infrastructure upgrades today, we are safeguarding public health, protecting our environment, and ensuring that O‘ahu is prepared for the future challenges of climate change. These improvements are essential for our community’s well-being," Blangiardi said.

A Customer Assistance for Residential Environmental Services (CARES) program will be launched by ENV to help offset costs. Households earning less than 80% of the area median income may qualify for a monthly credit of $20 to $25 on their fixed sewer charge.

ENV also plans to adjust the way sewer fees are calculated. Sewer bills currently have a base charge that makes up about 70% of the bill, as well as a volumetric charge based on water use — which is about 30% of the bill.

Over the next four years, these percentages could gradually shift to a 50/50, fixed-to-volumetric ratio. This shift to a greater amount of the fee based upon water usage will allow customers to pay less if they reduce their water use.

The Honolulu City Council still has to approve the city’s requested sewer fee increases before it can be implemented. The city intends to present a formal bill package for council review in November, with hopes of final approval in January.