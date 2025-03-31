UH Maui College free course offers a door to the cybersecurity workforce

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is a holding free, virtual cybersecurity workforce development program. It's open to applicants nationwide.

The program is funded by a $500,000 U.S. National Security Agency grant. The online skills-based training is designed to prepare participants for careers in the critical infrastructure sectors of energy, government facilities, finance and telecommunications. It's offered in a partnership between UH Maui College and the University of New Haven.

“This is an important upskilling opportunity for in-demand cybersecurity jobs,” Principal Investigator Debasis Bhattacharya said in a press release. “Veterans, transitioning military, military spouses and first responders are strongly encouraged to apply.”

There will be live, weekly Zoom lectures for a maximum of 30 students in the cohort. Participants will prepare for industry-recognized certifications and connect with experts in AI and cybersecurity fields.

The registration deadline is May 15.