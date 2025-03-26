Prince Kūhiō's legacy lives on across the islands

Today, Hawaiʻi celebrates the birthday of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole. Communities across the state are honoring him and his legacy of service to the Hawaiian people.

Molokaʻi kupuna ʻOpuʻulani Albino spoke about his life at a recent homestead celebration event.

“His genealogy is such that he was born March 26, 1871, and he passed Jan. 7, 1922. David Kahalepouli and Princess Kekaulike are his parents," she said. "At the age of 13, he was given the title of Prince by Kalākaua. His wife is Elizabeth Kahanu Kaʻauwai, and he married her after he was released from prison because he was accused of perpetuating insurrection when the overthrow happened to our Queen Liliʻuokalani."

Prince Kūhiō went on to become a U.S. congressional delegate from the Territory of Hawaiʻi, the only royal-born member of Congress. He is especially known for spearheading the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act in 1921 to provide homesteads for Native Hawaiians.

"His history is full with service, not only to his people, to his heritage, but to the future of Hawaiʻi as we know it now,” Albino said.