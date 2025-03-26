Hawaiian Airlines to operate a new route from Seattle to South Korea

Alaska Airlines has announced an upcoming nonstop service between Seattle, Washington, and South Korea’s capital city, Seoul, on Hawaiian Airlines.

Starting Sept. 12, Alaska’s hometown hub will offer flights five days throughout the week on an Airbus A330-200.

Seoul will be the second Asia destination from Seattle for Hawaiian Airlines. The service will launch just before the start of Chuseok, also known as Korean Thanksgiving Day.

The airline plans to offer flights to at least 12 nonstop international destinations out of Seattle by 2030.

In December, Alaska announced that Hawaiian will begin a daily service from Seattle to Tokyo-Narita Airport on May 12.

Alaska completed its $1 billion purchase of Hawaiian last September, merging the two airlines. Alaska also assumed about $900 million in Hawaiian debt.

Alaska has said it is committed to keeping Hawaiian as a separate brand.