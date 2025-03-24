Blaisdell Concert Hall, Waikīkī Shell welcome back events after renovations

Two of Oʻahu’s iconic entertainment venues, the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall and Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell, have finished long-awaited renovations.

The Blaisdell Concert Hall's $10 million back-of-house renovations included updates to the electrical and rigging systems, curtains, dressing rooms, cleaning facilities, lighting and more. The project began in summer 2023.

“This project is an investment that speaks volumes about our exuberant commitment to performing arts in Hawaiʻi,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a news release. “It is also a loud and enthusiastic invitation to productions, acts, and shows from around the world to come to Honolulu to perform at our world-class venue, and to create joy and memories for the residents of our great City.”

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra marked the reopening earlier this month with its Beethoven Festival. Three Broadway shows are already planned for April, June and December.

The Concert Hall will also close for 14 months in 2027 for front-of-house renovations.

Honolulu Department of Design and Construction The Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell

Across town, renovations at the outdoor Waikīkī Shell began in October 2024, requiring a six-month closure for improvements including a full electrical service upgrade and modifications to the former orchestra pit.

"We remain committed to working on future facility upgrades to keep our doors open to the public, and to enhance the experience for our promoters, artists, and their audiences," said Dita Holifield, the director of the Honolulu Department of Enterprise Services, in a news release.

The first concert at the reopened Waikīkī Shell is on March 26.

Both projects were managed by the Honolulu Department of Design and Construction.