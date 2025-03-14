Waikīkī's oldest hotel is making new moves ahead of 125-year anniversary

Multimillion dollar renovations are continuing around Waikīkī. From the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort to the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, various projects are underway.

Now the Moana Surfrider is moving ahead with some ambitious upgrades — and a deadline.

The $70 million renovation at the Moana Surfrider on Kalākaua Avenue includes updates to nearly 800 guest rooms.

It also includes a refresh of the hotel's historic lobby and the addition of a new oceanfront event space.

The project began last winter and is being done in phases to the hotel's three wings. It’s the first major renovation in 11 years.

General Manager Thomas Foti said the phased approach was to ensure minimal disruption to guests and the hotel, which remains open while the work is being done.

The Tower Wing is scheduled to be finished this summer, followed by the historic Banyan Wing in early winter and the Diamond Wing early next year.

A new event space is also being added on the ground floor of the Tower Wing. It will be able to accommodate as many as 150 people for a dinner or 200 for a reception.

Foti said there's a growing demand for intimate, high-end event spaces with oceanfront views. That played a significant role in the decision to create a new venue at the Moana Surfrider.

He said the hotel hired Honolulu architecture firm WCIT and local artists to reflect Hawaiʻi's heritage and beauty at the hotel.

The Moana Surfrider opened in 1901 and will mark its 125th anniversary on March 11, 2026.