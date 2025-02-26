DOH confirms a new travel-related case of dengue on Oʻahu

The Hawai‘i Department of Health announced Wednesday a new travel-related case of dengue virus on Oʻahu, bringing the number of cases in 2025 to two, so far.

The affected individual had been exposed to the virus while traveling in a region where dengue is common.

Dengue outbreaks occur in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations, so travelers should take standard precautions when visiting such areas and upon returning home.

DOH teams have been deployed to conduct inspections and implement mosquito control measures in the affected area. The public is encouraged to follow best practices to help prevent local transmission.

Health officials reported 16 cases of dengue in Hawaiʻi in 2024.

Dengue virus is transmitted from an infected person to a mosquito, and then to another person. While Hawai‘i is home to mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic.

Symptoms typically last two to seven days, ranging from mild to severe, and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches.

Reducing mosquito populations helps lower the risk of dengue transmission to others. Eliminating mosquito breeding sites around the home is a helpful preventative measure.

Find more information on the Disease Outbreak Control Division and Vector Control Branch websites.