Hawaiʻi could create a loan program for condo building repairs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:48 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Lawmakers are considering a measure that would create a loan program for condominiums in need of repairs or maintenance.

It’s an effort to address the insurance issues impacting condos — especially older buildings built before 1980.

Over 30,000 units in the state are having issues with commercial lenders because they are unable to have full insurance coverage on their buildings.

FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace
Local News
City councilmembers want state lawmakers to address rising property insurance rates
Ashley Mizuo

Commercial lenders will generally not loan funds to a building if it is not properly insured.

A bill at the state Legislature would create a loan program accessible for condos that cannot get commercial financing for needed repairs.

The idea is that if buildings are able to make the needed repairs or infrastructure upgrades, it will be easier to get insured.

The measure passed out of the Finance Committee and will next be heard by the full House.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
