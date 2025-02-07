Recovery going well for 5 taken to Arizona for treatment after deadly fireworks explosion

The five remaining burn patients in Arizona who were injured in the Āliamanu fireworks explosion on New Year's Eve are on the path to recovery, but still have a “long way to go” even though the first steps of acute care are nearly finished.

Dr. Kevin Foster is the director of The Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health, where those patients are being treated.

Kevin Vallesteros, 29, was being treated at the medical center, but Foster said his wounds were really severe and not compatible for life. While medical professionals say they did their best for him, he succumbed to injuries that were not survivable on Jan. 28.

In an update on Feb. 7, Foster said that four patients are no longer on ventilators. Their wounds have been excised, grafts have been placed, and infections have been treated. The patients have started to eat, drink, and become ambulatory.

One patient remains on a ventilator with a severe lung injury, but is making great progress in healing and recovery.

Foster said the patients still need to get their severe and extensive burns treated. After that, they’ll undergo reconstructive surgeries, and will likely have to go through occupational, physical and psychological therapy.

"In general, burns injuries of this magnitude are life-long injuries and not only affects the patients, but also family members and friends and an entire community," he said.

Over the next several weeks, nearly all the patients will likely be discharged from the hospital. Doctors haven’t decided if they will stay in Arizona or return home to Hawaiʻi for rehabilitation.

Six people have died and dozens were injured as a result of the fireworks explosion at the home on Keaka Drive.

Ten people have been arrested and released in connection with the investigation into the incident so far. They are all facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless endangerment, and multiple fireworks offenses.