Cross-cultural Lunar New Year celebrations welcome the Year of the Snake

As a child growing up in Hawaiʻi, Ivy Hsu celebrated the Lunar New Year by spending time with family and burning fake money as a gift to her ancestors.

She also remembered locals calling the event Chinese New Year until recently.

"There's been a push to acknowledge that it's not just Chinese New Year," she said. "I know other cultures celebrate it, too."

Lunar New Year is traditionally celebrated in China – also known as the Spring Festival – but it's widely commemorated in Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan and other Asian countries.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Animals of the Chinese zodiac, including the snake, at the Chinatown festival on Jan. 25, 2025.

While traditions vary across nations, many mark the holiday by dressing in traditional attire, flocking to temples, and giving gifts.

On Wednesday, Hawai'i's Asian American communities are ringing in the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac calendar, a 12-year cycle represented by animals. The last Year of the Snake happened in 2013.

The Lunar New Year begins on the first new moon of the year when the moon sets between the Earth and the sun. Normally, the celestial event falls in the early weeks of February, but it happened on Jan. 29 this year.

Asian immigrants have a long history in Hawaiʻi, dating back to the 18th century. Many came to work on the sugar plantations.

The U.S. Census Bureau stated that Asians are 36.5% of the state population, making them the largest ethnic group.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Merchandise for sale during the Chinatown Festival & Parade on Jan. 25, 2025.

Last weekend, the Chinatown parade in Honolulu attracted thousands of people. Red lanterns, fresh produce, sakura flowers, and various red-themed gifts adorned the streets.

There were also dancers performing from each culture of Asia, including the lion dance and the Korean fan dance called buchaechum.

Ellen Noh is of Korean descent and said sebae is a tradition every Lunar New Year. Sebae is a ritual of bowing to elders and wishing them a happy new year.

"Then the elders give a small gift, usually monetary," she said.

Lucky Wu, from Taiwan, reminisced on the excitement of buying new clothes to represent a fresh start.

"Everybody is happy," he said. "The holiday means you spend time with the family."

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Korean dancers in Chinatown for the Lunar New Year festival on Jan. 25, 2025.

Ave Kwock, chair of Chinatown's Maunakea Marketplace, said families thoroughly clean their homes before the Lunar New Year to "chase away evil spirits."

He emphasized that people will see more round objects and food like the Chinese mochi cake called gao.

"Chinese New Year is a reminder for you," he said. "If you have a rough personality, you need to change."

The event lasts 15 days. Various customs include family gatherings, cultural performances, preparation of traditional foods, and receiving red envelopes filled with money or non-monetary items.

Hsu said passing on those traditions to the younger generation is important.

Her group, Phoenix Dance Chamber, recently performed at the parade.

"I think every time we perform, we are able to share a little bit about the Chinese side of it, but it's definitely a general feeling of festivities and celebration here in Hawaiʻi, versus focusing on the specific traditions," she said.