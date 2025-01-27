Native Hawaiian Caucus prioritizes funding DHHL, protecting cultural branding

Funding for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and protecting the Native Hawaiian brand are the priorities of the bipartisan Native Hawaiian Caucus this legislative session.

One measure would increase the state’s 10.25% transient accommodations tax levied on hotels by 1%, which would go into the Hawaiian Home General Loan Fund.

State Rep. Daniel Holt said it’s a creative approach that could generate about $90 million a year.

"We're just putting different options on the table. Everybody probably has their own opinion on what the TAT should be used for, so we just figured why not get in on the discussion as well. The lands of the Native Hawaiians were taken away and, you know, it's used for the tourism industry now. So, you know, why not use the funds that we received from the tourism industry to build more homes for Hawaiians?" Holt said.

The caucus also wants to see $600 million put into the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Lawmakers point to the success of a similar infusion in 2022.

The caucus is also introducing a measure that would establish a Native Hawaiian Marketing Program under the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

The program would not only promote Native Hawaiian businesses but also protect the Native Hawaiian brand from being appropriated by other businesses.