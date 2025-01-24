Remains found off Ke Iki Beach match DNA of missing Mililani teen

Honolulu police say that human remains discovered off a North Shore beach match the DNA of one of the two Mililani teens reported missing last week.

HPD's forensic unit confirmed Thursday night that the remains found off Ke Iki Beach belong to Joseph "Joey" Fujioka, 18.

HPD divers found the remains about 200 yards offshore on Jan. 18, the day after Fujioka and 17-year-old Samantha Chun were reported missing.

Fujioka’s family has been notified of the DNA match.

A multi-agency search initially lasted four days before being called off.

HPD said Fujioka and Chun arrived at the beach around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, walked to the beach, and laid a blanket on the sand. Fujioka's car and their personal belongings were found onshore.

