'Lahaina Town' tribute song written by a Kula musician releases a music video

The music video for “Lahaina Town,” a song paying tribute to the victims of the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, is now available for the public to view.

It features sweeping shots of Maui vistas and behind-the-scenes video of local musicians recording the track. Among the featured artists are John Cruz and Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas.

The song’s music and lyrics were written by Kula-based musician and luthier Steve Grimes. He talked to HPR’s Russell Subiono back in December 2024 as the video was being edited.

Grimes said he was so upset over the destruction caused by the wildfires, that he wrote the song within a few days. He initially recorded the song himself, but later felt that it needed a vocalist with a little bit more gravitas.

That’s when he reached out to Cruz to provide the vocals. Grimes was eventually able to attract other artists to the recording.

Doobie Brothers’ guitarist Pat Simmons and Grammy-award winning slack key guitarist Garrett Probst provide their talent.

Moana Beamer performs the opening chant and students from the Pomaika’i Elementary School choir sing background vocals.

The video was shot and edited by Kula-based Inflatable Film and is available on Grimes’ YouTube channel.