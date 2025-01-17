On the Republicans' legislative agenda: 'stand your ground,' lower taxes, school cellphone ban

The 2025 agenda for the nine Republicans in the state House of Representatives is wide-ranging but highlighted by measures that would reduce taxes, ban cellphones in schools, and establish a “stand your ground” law.

The Hawaiʻi House Republican Caucus revealed this week its legislative priorities for the session, including several that have had bipartisan support.

One of their priorities is to reduce residents’ cost of living by easing up on taxes. They’re proposing getting rid of the general excise tax on groceries and medical-dental services.

They also want to eliminate income taxes and taxes on tips.

“ Hawaiʻi's economy will thrive when the people of Hawaiʻi thrive, and reducing taxes is the key to this end,” said Republican Rep. Christopher Muraoka. “We are introducing a bill to eliminate state tax income on tips. In Hawaiʻi's economy that is so dependent on tourism, it will make such a huge impact on residents in the service and hospitality industries.”

Generally, Republican-controlled states do tend to tax less than Democrat-controlled ones. Republicans tend to prefer lower taxes and fewer government services — and regulations.

However, eliminating taxes on tips was a stance supported by both Democrats and Republicans leading up to last year’s presidential election.

Similarly, support for banning cellphones in schools isn’t an idea limited by political affiliation. Both California and Florida, for example, have statewide cellphone bans or restrictions.

Even “stand your ground” laws, which allow citizens to use force against attackers without having to retreat, are not an entirely Republican ideal.

Most support does come from Republican states, though recently there’s been some interest in Hawaiʻi’s Democratic Party for a similar law.

“We're introducing a bill that removes the requirement to retreat prior to using lethal force. This shouldn't be controversial. It's common sense,” said Rep. Diamond Garcia. “If your life, your family's life or your property is in imminent danger, every resident should have the right to use lethal and deadly force to protect themselves.”

Dozens of states — most of which are Republican-leaning — have laws saying that citizens don’t have to retreat from an attacker before using force.

Current Hawaiʻi law states that residents can use force against an attacker without retreating, but using deadly force isn’t justified if “the actor knows that he can avoid the necessity of using such force with complete safety by retreating or by surrendering possession of a thing” to an attacker.

The Republican Party is also supporting measures that would support Native Hawaiians, add more in-person voting centers and establish term limits for elected officials.