Mayor Blangiardi will focus on homelessness in his second term in office

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has officially begun his second term.

He was sworn in last night, saying his team will continue to work on the key issues impacting Oʻahu such as homelessness, the rail, and reforming the Department of Planning and Permitting.

Much of Blangiardi’s first term was dominated by responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he says he’s proud of the work he and his team have been able to accomplish.

Blangiardi also acknowledged the deadly New Year’s Eve explosion on Oʻahu that left three people dead and several others in serious condition. He explained that it’s too soon to announce policy changes, but adds he is ready to support the state in cracking down on illegal fireworks.

" The fact of the matter is most of the stuff comes in through the airport and the ports, and we know that, other than through the postal office. So that's a state jurisdiction, but we're looking to help in any way we possibly can... As I said in the press conference the other day, there are technologies that exist. There's some other methodologies here that we're going to have to get engaged with," he said.

"Nobody, in our worst case, could have imagined something as horrific as what happened the other night. Hopefully, not only is it a seminal and learning moment for the community, but for those people responsible to make a difference, maybe a difference in laws. Now's our time."

This is Blangiardi’s final term as mayor of Honolulu. He won reelection outright in the August primary with 78% of the vote.