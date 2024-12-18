Maui slated to receive $1.6B from Congress to rebuild Lahaina

Maui County could receive $1.6 billion in federal funding to build housing.

It’s part of the stop-gap spending bill being considered by Congress to fund the federal government through March 14.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz explained that the $1.6 billion would go directly to Maui County to rebuild homes that were lost in the 2023 fires.

"You simply can't recover from a disaster in which 2,200 structures are destroyed without building back some of those structures and so these resources are to make sure that the people who have lost their homes have a place to live in Lahaina," Schatz said.

"A lot of folks have been moving multiple times since the fires. Lots of families have moved two or three times — some families up to five or six times. What people really need is stability so that they can get back on their feet."

The money can also pay for infrastructure, but Schatz said it's best to focus its use so it can be spent quickly.

The measure also includes additional funds for job training, small business loans, and rebuilding water infrastructure on Maui.

Congress is expected to vote on the bill on Friday, and Schatz said it is likely to pass.