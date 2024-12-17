© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community still has limited understanding of HECO's Public Safety Power Shutoff program

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published December 17, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST
Areas in Maui County that may be subject to a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
Hawaiian Electric
Areas in Maui County that may be subject to a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Hawaiian Electric monitored weather conditions during a red flag warning last week in case it needed to activate its Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

It's the fourth time this fire season that HECO raised the possibility of de-energizing its lines in certain areas as a fire prevention measure.

The utility formally launched its Public Safety Power Shutoff program in July, but HECO has yet to preemptively cut electricity to any customers during hazardous conditions.

FILE - Hawaiian Electric lineworkers
Local News
HECO's Public Safety Power Shutoff program begins, leaving residents to question preparation
Savannah Harriman-Pote

In a recent survey, over half of respondents on Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi said they were aware that HECO had started a shut-off program. But only 17% of customers said they had a "fairly complete understanding" of it, and 33% said they had a "basic" understanding.

The utility told state lawmakers during a briefing on its wildfire mitigation efforts that it is working to increase public understanding.

You can find more information about what to do before and during a shut-off event here.

Tags
Local News Hawaiian Electric CompanyEnergy
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories