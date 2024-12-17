Community still has limited understanding of HECO's Public Safety Power Shutoff program

Hawaiian Electric monitored weather conditions during a red flag warning last week in case it needed to activate its Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

It's the fourth time this fire season that HECO raised the possibility of de-energizing its lines in certain areas as a fire prevention measure.

The utility formally launched its Public Safety Power Shutoff program in July, but HECO has yet to preemptively cut electricity to any customers during hazardous conditions.

In a recent survey, over half of respondents on Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi said they were aware that HECO had started a shut-off program. But only 17% of customers said they had a "fairly complete understanding" of it, and 33% said they had a "basic" understanding.

The utility told state lawmakers during a briefing on its wildfire mitigation efforts that it is working to increase public understanding.

You can find more information about what to do before and during a shut-off event here.