Local is this year's word for holiday shopping

It's that period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which means it's peak shopping season and Hawaiʻi-made products are at the top of many wish lists.

Retailers who sell locally made gifts, everything from aloha wear to sweet treats, said sales are booming this year.

At the Homegrown store at Pearlridge Center, everything is made by small local businesses. Owner Kuʻulei Vedder said sales were up nearly 40% going into the fourth quarter in October. That also happened to be the unofficial start to holiday shopping this year.

Made in Hawaiʻi was the focus of an event last month that took over the entire third floor of Bloomingdales at Ala Moana Center. The Mana Up showcase featured products from the dozens of small businesses that have gone through the product accelerator’s program.

Mana Up co-founder Meli James said there's a growing appetite for locally made products. She said Mana Up’s Hawaiʻi businesses are producing high-quality beautiful items that are selling to national and international markets. That, in turn, helps to boost Hawaiʻi's economy.

For Big Island Candies, corporate gift sales are a big part of the holiday season. Lance Duyao, the Hilo-based company’s director of retail operations, put together a showcase of their signature cookie packages for corporate clients in October so they can get their orders in early.

He said it’s never too early to start planning for the next holiday season — he’s already done planning for 2025.