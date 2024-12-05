Mayor expected to announce new Oʻahu landfill site

The City and County of Honolulu will announce the new landfill site to replace Waimanalo Gulch next Tuesday.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi's administration has until Dec. 31 to select the new location as the state Land Use Commission ordered Waimanalo Gulch, located on Oʻahu's leeward coast, to close by 2028.

Blangiardi wrote in a statement that he will present three different pathways to siting the next landfill. He acknowledged that there are “no universally acceptable landfill sites on Oʻahu.”

In the past, potential sites that complied with state law were in areas that could threaten Oʻahu’s groundwater.

That’s why the city issued another study to look at other sites — all of which would require legislative changes to state law. Act 73 does not allow landfills within a state conservation district, and it must be at least half a mile from any residence, school, or hospital.

The city is considering six sites that violate Act 73. Five are in Windward Oʻahu.

Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina represents the area.

"This is a matter that will have to be discussed at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature because the act would have to be amended for it to be considered, but I think it's going to be a hard sell to convince anyone that allowing a landfill in a conservation district or without the half-a-mile buffer is going to be acceptable, whether it be a buffer zone from residences, schools or hospitals,” she said.

“So I just think at this point in time, the likelihood of it being on the windward side is not good.”

She explained that if one of the Windward Oʻahu locations is selected, she will work with state lawmakers to ensure that Act 73 is not amended.