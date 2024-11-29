New Oʻahu exhibit brings swell of artworks

An art exhibit celebrating today’s surf culture can now be viewed at Leeward Community College on Oʻahu.

Hō’ikeākea Gallery / Instagram Kosta Kulundzic standing next to an art piece part of the exhibit.

“The Swell Is Coming: Ke Hōʻea Nei Ka Naluwill" present a wave of artworks from 19 artists locally and around the world. Some art pieces include sculptures, paintings, photography and more.

Kosta Kulundzic, an art gallery coordinator at the Hō‘ikeākea Gallery at Leeward Community College, said surf culture is unique.

“It's an interesting fact that it's a unique sport that builds its own history,” he said. “It has its own graphical history and its own legend. My main idea was to share that.”

The gallery will be open until February 2025.