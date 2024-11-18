DOH warns Oʻahu pet fair attendees of potential exposure to avian influenza

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has issued a warning that members of the public who attended a pet fair may have been exposed to H5N1 avian influenza.

The Mililani Pet Fair on Nov. 2 recently confirmed bird flu in a backyard flock of various birds in Central Oʻahu.

While certain birds from the infected flock were present at the fair, the first signs of infection in the flock did not occur until several days later. The DOH said the likelihood of spreading H5N1 to humans was low.

However, out of an abundance of caution, DOH recommends that individuals who attended the fair and touched a duck or goose monitor themselves for influenza-like illness and conjunctivitis symptoms. Some symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat and pink eye.

Those experiencing symptoms are instructed to isolate at home and to call their primary health care providers. Symptoms of avian influenza develop within two to five days of exposure. However, it could take up to 10 days.