Hawaiʻi keiki vote in their own statewide election

Kids under 18 are not allowed to cast their ballots, but a nonpartisan organization recently gave students an opportunity to vote in a statewide youth election.

Kids Voting Hawaiʻi aims to promote civic participation at K-12 public, private and charter schools. They created an online platform for students to register and vote in their own election.

Over 72,000 students voted before the polls closed on Tuesday.

The group is headed by Punahou students Kahn Ho, Sophia Howell and Lulu Cole, who have been giving presentations at various schools.

Howell, a junior, said the public will get a glimpse of what kids care about.

Some questions on the student ballots included: “Should artificial intelligence (AI) usage be banned in schools?”; “Should the state institute a green fee on tourists to address climate change issues?” and “Should Americans be able to carry guns for self-defense?”

Howell underscored the importance of voting, adding that Hawaiʻi has one of the worst voter turnouts in the U.S.

“I've always been civically engaged from a young age. I've gone to marches and rallies. I've written postcards and done sign waving,” she said. “I understand that not everyone has had the same experience I have, and they might not understand the importance of civic engagement and voting in elections.”

“We don't know what it’s like not to have that opportunity because we live in a country where we do get to vote, but imagine not being able to vote for representatives who are going to be making change in your communities and nationwide,” she continued. “That is just unimaginable.”

The group also hosted a sticker contest where students statewide designed “I Voted” stickers for the general election.

Kiya Malczewska, a senior at Hawaiʻi Technology Academy, had the winning design. Finalists included: Sunny Muramoto, a fourth grader at Punahou; Nori Hart, a third grader at Mānoa Elementary; and Kylie Uehara, a sophomore at Punahou.

The youth election results are anticipated to be released next week.