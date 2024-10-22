Public Utility Commission holds community meeting about energy disconnections

Hawaiʻi is experiencing a post-pandemic spike in utility disconnections.

A recent report issued by the Public Utilities Commission estimates that roughly 6,000 households had their electricity turned off after falling behind on their bills last year, which is almost double the number of disconnections that occurred in 2019.

In response to the rise in disconnections, the commission is considering ways to further protect customers who are struggling to pay for power.

It is hosting a virtual meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon today to discuss the findings of its report. Hawaiian Electric and the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative will also present on how they work with customers who have missed payments.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback. The meeting's full agenda and information on how to attend can be found here.

