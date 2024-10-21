© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Public invited to comment on federal plan to preserve coral

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 21, 2024 at 4:44 PM HST
Blue trevally (Caranx melampygus), ornate butterflyfish (Chaetodon ornatissimus), and starry-eyed parrotfish (Calotomus carolinus) over a coral reef off Maui.
Picasa
/
NOAA
Blue trevally (Caranx melampygus), ornate butterflyfish (Chaetodon ornatissimus), and starry-eyed parrotfish (Calotomus carolinus) over a coral reef off Maui.

The public can comment on a draft of a federal plan to conserve coral reefs in the U.S.

The National Coral Reef Resilience Strategy will be used to protect reefs around Hawaiʻi, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, the U.S. Pacific Remote Island Area and other areas.

The strategy will be in place from 2025 to 2040.

By 2035, the government wants to have stable or improved water quality in priority watersheds. By 2040, it wants to restore or preserve populations of reef-building coral in key areas, and have sustainable coral reef fisheries. It also wants coral reef services to have equitable benefits for coastal communities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is accepting online comments on the draft strategy until Nov. 25. Comments can be made online, where the draft strategy can also be found.
HPR News Staff
