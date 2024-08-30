Sunset Arts Market paints vibrant art community at Fort Street Mall

The Downtown Art Center is hosting a free event that focuses on local artistry at Fort Street Mall on O‘ahu next month.

Sunset Arts Market will spotlight art, live music, fashion and food.

Tracy Chan, a communications manager at the Downtown Art Center, said it’s the second time this year the Downtown Art Center has hosted the event.

“What a lot of people may not know is that Fort Street Mall is actually Honolulu's first shopping center,” Chan said. “It was very much in vogue in the early 1900s and people would flock there.”

Live events include oil painting from Eduardo Joaquin, music from the band Stinkeye and a fashion show from professional dance instructor Oksana Sunrise.

The event will be held on Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fort Street Mall is located at Pauahi Street, between Scarlet and Doner Shack.