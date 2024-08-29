Hawaiʻi driver's licenses and IDs can now be added to Apple Wallet

Hawaiʻi residents can now add their REAL ID-compliant cards to an iPhone or Apple Watch for use with certain apps, at select TSA checkpoints, and at participating stores.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation rolled out the mobile driver's license option for Apple users only. The agency said it will announce when other digital wallet providers are added.

Users will be able to hold their phone or watch near a compatible reader to authorize information upon granting permission via the device.

The mobile driver's license can be accessed without an internet connection and will not require users to hand over the device to present the ID in Apple Wallet.

The DOT recommends residents continue to carry their physical identification cards in case they must fulfill the lawful order of a police officer.

The mobile function currently only works with iPhones that are the 8th generation or newer, with at least iOS 16.5 installed. Watches must be Series 4 or newer, with at least WatchOS 9.5 software installed.

Currently, the Terminal 1 Makai Checkpoint of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu is the only TSA spot accepting mobile identification. The area is also known as the Hawaiian Airlines terminal.

To add your state ID to your iPhone, open the Apple Wallet app and tap the "+" button at the top of the screen. Select "Driver's license or state ID" and verify your identity. Verification can take up to four weeks.

If you lose your device at some point, access to the mobile driver's license in Apple Wallet can be paused or disabled. Click here to learn how.

Adding your ID to Apple Wallet: