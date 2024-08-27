© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our Hilo listeners: HPR-1 and HPR-2 are off the air due to an outage during the weekend storm. We are working on restoring service.

Governor appoints new leader to Commission on Water Resource Management

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 27, 2024 at 11:29 AM HST
DLNR
Ciara Kahahane previously served in the Complex Litigation Division of the Dept. of the Attorney General.

Gov. Josh Green has appointed Ciara Kahahane to be the next first deputy of the state Commission on Water Resource Management.

She will serve as second-in-command to Dawn Chang, who heads the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Kahahane previously worked in the state Department of the Attorney General’s Complex Litigation Division and is currently coordinating a review of last year’s fire in Lahaina for the AG’s office.

Local News
Lahaina fires reveal ongoing power struggle for West Maui water rights
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

“Ciara is a dedicated public servant and I’m confident she will help lead the commission through the many complex issues surrounding management of water resources throughout Hawai‘i,” Green said in a statement. “As last year’s devastating Maui wildfires demonstrated, how we conserve, manage and allocate water is one of the most critical issues state government faces.”

Kahahane graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s William Richardson School of Law in 2019. In 2016 she earned a bachelor’s degree in Hawaiian studies.

She succeeds the previous first deputy Kaleo Manuel. Last year Manuel notably delayed West Maui Land Company’s request to divert stream water in West Maui to help fight the Lahaina fire.

Chang redeployed Manuel following his decision, before reinstating him as first deputy. Manuel then resigned from the position.

The diversion of West Maui stream water for land companies has long been opposed by many Native Hawaiians and other community members.
