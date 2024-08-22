Blue Planet merges climate nonprofits to achieve greater impact

The Blue Planet Foundation is closing its doors and merging with the New York-based Blue Planet Alliance.

Both nonprofits are founded by Tetris Company President Henk Rogers.

“I am so proud of the legacy of Blue Planet Foundation,” said Henk Rogers in a press release. “This organization means the world to me, and what we achieved was truly historic. But the next chapter is bigger than any one entity, and the boards of both organizations recognized that we can go further, together.”

The Blue Planet Alliance plans to relocate its offices to Honolulu to continue and build upon the work of Blue Planet Foundation.

Blue Planet played a leading role in pushing Hawaiʻi to adopt a 100% energy mandate in 2015.

Since then, its experts have urged lawmakers to support energy efficiency measures and clean transportation initiatives.