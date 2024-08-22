© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blue Planet merges climate nonprofits to achieve greater impact

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:50 AM HST
File - Blue Planet Alliance founder Henk Rogers addresses fellows at the inaugural Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship program. This year, a similar seminar will take place from May 5-10.
Courtesy of Blue Planet Alliance
File - Blue Planet Alliance founder Henk Rogers addresses fellows at the inaugural Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship program.

The Blue Planet Foundation is closing its doors and merging with the New York-based Blue Planet Alliance.

Both nonprofits are founded by Tetris Company President Henk Rogers.

“I am so proud of the legacy of Blue Planet Foundation,” said Henk Rogers in a press release. “This organization means the world to me, and what we achieved was truly historic. But the next chapter is bigger than any one entity, and the boards of both organizations recognized that we can go further, together.”

FILE - Henk Rogers, who manages the worldwide rights to the video game Tetris, opens his solar-powered battery unit that he uses to remain off the electrical grid, Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
The Conversation
Henk Rogers: From championing Tetris to advocating for renewable energy
Catherine Cruz

The Blue Planet Alliance plans to relocate its offices to Honolulu to continue and build upon the work of Blue Planet Foundation.

Blue Planet played a leading role in pushing Hawaiʻi to adopt a 100% energy mandate in 2015.

Since then, its experts have urged lawmakers to support energy efficiency measures and clean transportation initiatives.
Tags
Local News Business NewsBlue Planet FoundationClimate Change
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories