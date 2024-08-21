USGS detects over 200 earthquakes at Kīlauea in 8-hour span

A new spate of seismic activity has prompted scientists to keep a closer eye on Hawaiʻi Islands's Kīlauea volcano.

At least 200 earthquakes were detected in the Upper East Rift Zone over an eight-hour period Tuesday afternoon.

The volcano is not erupting and an eruption is not imminent.

Most of the earthquakes were smaller than 2.0 magnitude. However, six events were larger than 3.0. The largest earthquake was a 3.7 at 2:21 a.m.

The activity peaked Wednesday morning at around 2 a.m., but has continued on a downward trend as of this afternoon.

U.S. Geological Survey officials say this activity could indicate that magma is being supplied to the zone.

Visitors going to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park are advised to check conditions on the website to stay up to date on potential area closures.