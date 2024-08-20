© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui Invitational returns to the island a year after wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 20, 2024 at 8:07 AM HST
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) attempts a last second shot at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
File - Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) attempts a last second shot at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu.

The tournament, which will be played from Nov. 25-27, announced its invited schools and schedule on Tuesday.

The Huskies will take on Memphis on the opening day, followed by Colorado-Michigan State, Auburn-Iowa State and Dayton-North Carolina.

Tournament chairman Dave Odom called it one of the strongest fields in the event's history. UConn is making its fifth Maui appearance.

Seven of the eight teams made the NCAA Tournament last March. North Carolina and Iowa State reached the Sweet 16.

Fires in Maui led to 102 deaths last August and devastated the town of Lahaina on Maui's northwest coast. Last year's event was played on the University of Hawaiʻi campus in Honolulu, on the island of Oʻahu. Purdue defeated Marquette to win the 2023 title.
Tags
Local News Sports2023 Maui fires
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories