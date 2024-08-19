Officials hope more law enforcement on Oʻahu's Leeward coast will curb crime

Due to multiple recent shootings, Oʻahu's Leeward side could see a greater police presence.

Numerous lawmakers on the city, state and congressional levels say they are working to curb the increased gun violence.

Last week, Honolulu police killed an armed man who allegedly shot and injured three people in Waiʻanae. A day later, two teenagers were reportedly shot and injured, also in Waiʻanae.

“In partnership with the mayor, chief of police and other local officials, we met late Thursday night and rapidly developed a plan to bring significantly more law enforcement support to Wai‘anae, including added support from the state Department of Law Enforcement, Department of Land and Natural Resources DOCARE officers and other law enforcement capacity,” said Gov. Josh Green in a press release.

“This gun violence must stop, and anyone threatening or harming others will face immediate arrest and prosecution," he wrote.

The state is reminding the public that its next Gun Buyback Event will be held on Aug. 24 at the Aloha Stadium. During the event, the public can discard their unwanted firearms in exchange for giftcards.

