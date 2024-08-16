Study shows job stress causes sleep loss among Pacific Islanders

A study published by the National Sleep Foundation found that a person’s job contributes to a lack of sleep, particularly among Pacific Islanders.

Researchers surveyed more than 20,000 people in the U.S. They analyzed a short sleep duration of less than seven hours and examined the employment industries in which people work.

They found that Pacific Islanders typically lack sleep while working in manufacturing, education, health, public administration and others.

Prior research suggests that work environments can influence sleep habits — such as long hours, job strain and discrimination.

The study also shows that more needs to be done to improve sleep among Pacific Islanders, such as advocating for policies promoting work-life balance and stress management.

Read the full study here.