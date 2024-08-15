Honolulu named most desirable place to live 2nd year in a row

For the second year in a row, Honolulu has been named the most desirable place to live in the U.S.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Livability Index analyzed 173 cities worldwide based on 30 categories of living standards.

Honolulu received high marks for infrastructure, stability, education, natural beauty and weather.

“It is no secret for all of us that we are lucky we live Hawai‘i,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release.

“It’s been said, 'You come for the beauty, but you stay for the people,' and that is certainly true of Honolulu and our entire island home. We are especially proud that Honolulu has been recognized for its infrastructure as our team has been working hard to create a safe and accessible city for all who live, work, and play here," he wrote.

The city took the top rank in the nation and came in 23rd globally — higher than popular cities such as Sydney, Dubai, London, Tokyo and Paris.

Honolulu was also named the “World’s Safest City to Travel to in 2024” and the “Safest City for Women/LGBTQ+/BIPOC Travelers” by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection earlier this summer.