© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lahaina students get 2 donated playgrounds at their temporary campus

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:30 AM HST
One of two new play structures at Lahaina's King Kamehameha III Elementary's temporary campus.
Photo courtesy of Hawaii 3R's
One of two new play structures at Lahaina's King Kamehameha III Elementary temporary campus.

Two new playgrounds were unveiled at Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School on Tuesday.

The temporary campus, located outside Lahaina near Kapalua Airport, did not have a playground. Principal Ian Haskins said the Front Street campus, which burned last August, had multiple play structures.

“To get two new state-of-the-art play structures, here at our new temporary site, will bring much joy and a sense of normalcy,” Haskins said. “Schools and kids need playgrounds, with opportunities to challenge themselves in different ways. It is where children learn developmental and cooperative skills.”

King Kamehameha III Elementary School's temporary campus is located near Kapalua Airport, with classes held in modular units.
Local News
Community supports rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary on historic Front Street
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Two companies, Berliner and Playworld, donated the play equipment. It is valued at more than $300,000, with freight expenses costing nearly $30,000.

“We are honored that this school is the first in the world to receive this playground design structure on its campus,” said David Koehler, managing owner of Berliner Play Equipment Corporation. “With its many play functions, we hope this playground will bring lots of joy and laughter to the students.”

Maui United Way and Public Schools Hawaiʻi Foundation donated funds to build the playgrounds.

The donations were facilitated by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi 3R’s, which repairs, remodels and restores public schools.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesEducationMaui
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories