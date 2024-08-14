Lahaina students get 2 donated playgrounds at their temporary campus

Two new playgrounds were unveiled at Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School on Tuesday.

The temporary campus, located outside Lahaina near Kapalua Airport, did not have a playground. Principal Ian Haskins said the Front Street campus, which burned last August, had multiple play structures.

“To get two new state-of-the-art play structures, here at our new temporary site, will bring much joy and a sense of normalcy,” Haskins said. “Schools and kids need playgrounds, with opportunities to challenge themselves in different ways. It is where children learn developmental and cooperative skills.”

Two companies, Berliner and Playworld, donated the play equipment. It is valued at more than $300,000, with freight expenses costing nearly $30,000.

“We are honored that this school is the first in the world to receive this playground design structure on its campus,” said David Koehler, managing owner of Berliner Play Equipment Corporation. “With its many play functions, we hope this playground will bring lots of joy and laughter to the students.”

Maui United Way and Public Schools Hawaiʻi Foundation donated funds to build the playgrounds.

The donations were facilitated by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi 3R’s, which repairs, remodels and restores public schools.

