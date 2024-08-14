© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
DLNR suspends camping at Sand Island State Recreation Area

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:33 AM HST
Sand Island Recreation Area to suspend camping on Aug. 23.
DLNR
Sand Island Recreation Area to suspend camping starting on Aug. 23.

The DLNR Division of State Parks will suspend camping at Sand Island State Recreation Area beginning Aug. 23.

The agency attributes the decision to the constant disregard of numerous state park camping rules, reckless nighttime behavior, and campers frequently leaving sites littered with rubbish and used camping gear.

The consumption of alcohol was one of the many violations broken at the camping grounds.
DLNR
The consumption of alcohol was one of the many violations broken at the camping grounds.

“This behavior is overwhelming the park caretaker and maintenance crew who clean up the campsites and park," said DSP Administrator Curt Cottrell. "It is jeopardizing public safety and diminishing the quality of the park."

Some of the rules broken include unpermitted camping, ignoring campsite person limits, lighting illegal fires, alcohol consumption and littering.

A new Civil Resource Violations System is being set up so DLNR officers can write citations and levy fines on the spot. However, until the enforcement strategy is in place, camping is suspended indefinitely.
