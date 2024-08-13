Hawaiʻi Energy grant program opens to help local businesses reduce costs

Hawaiʻi Energy is offering grants to assist local businesses and nonprofits with energy efficiency projects.

The EmPOWER Grant program accepted 200 projects last year. The organization says that applicants have saved an average of $1,000 a year on their energy bills.

Past grants have funded air conditioner upgrades, solar water heaters, commercial kitchen equipment and window tinting.

Applicants on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island can receive up to $9,000 per project. Oʻahu projects can receive up to $6,000.

“Using energy-efficient equipment is a powerful way for local organizations to cut operational costs and enhance their sustainability efforts,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawaiʻi Energy.

Applications will be open until the end of 2024, but grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, click here.