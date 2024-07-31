DOH warns of travel-related dengue case reported on Oʻahu

A new travel-related case of dengue virus has been reported on O‘ahu.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health said Tuesday that the affected person had recently traveled to a place where dengue is known to be spread. The virus is transmitted from person to person through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Travelers are advised to practice the usual precautions when traveling to areas with elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, as well as sleeping in an air-conditioned room with window screens or under an insecticide-treated bed net.

Those returning from an area with a risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks.

Some of the symptoms include high fever, headache, rash, and body aches in the muscles, joints, bones or eyes. If symptoms of dengue develop within two weeks upon return, individuals should seek medical evaluation immediately.

So far this year, nine travel-related dengue cases have been identified in the state — one on Kauaʻi, two on Maui and six on Oʻahu.

To report a disease to the state Department of Health, call 808-586-4586. For more information about disease outbreaks, click here.