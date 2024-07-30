© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Proposal to phase out short-term rentals on Maui nears final vote

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 30, 2024 at 2:38 PM HST
Aerial photograph of Waiehu, Maui.
WikiCommons
Aerial photograph of Waiehu, Maui.

A proposal to phase out 7,100 of Maui County’s short-term rentals in apartment-zoned areas will soon be in the hands of the Maui County Council to make a final decision.

The Maui Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed bill last week.

The Moloka’i Planning Commission also supported the proposal and the Lana’i Planning Commission offered its recommendations.

Hundreds of testifiers signed up to voice their thoughts on a proposed phase-out of certain short term rentals at an 11-hour-long Maui Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday. (June 25, 2024)
Local News
Hundreds testify on bill that would phase out half of Maui's short-term rentals
Catherine Cluett Pactol

A report containing those recommendations will be transmitted to the County Council within the next four months.

After that, the council will make a final decision that could include passing the bill as is, passing it with amendments or voting it down.

If passed, the phasing out of short-term rentals would begin in West Maui next summer.
