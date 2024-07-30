Proposal to phase out short-term rentals on Maui nears final vote

A proposal to phase out 7,100 of Maui County’s short-term rentals in apartment-zoned areas will soon be in the hands of the Maui County Council to make a final decision.

The Maui Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed bill last week.

The Moloka’i Planning Commission also supported the proposal and the Lana’i Planning Commission offered its recommendations.

A report containing those recommendations will be transmitted to the County Council within the next four months.

After that, the council will make a final decision that could include passing the bill as is, passing it with amendments or voting it down.

If passed, the phasing out of short-term rentals would begin in West Maui next summer.