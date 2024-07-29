Aspiring teachers can 'earn and learn' under new state apprenticeship program

Hawaiʻi is getting $4.9 million for a program to recruit and retain teachers.

The money is from a federally funded State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF) grant to launch an “earn-and-learn” program to mentor students to become teachers.

“The reality is Hawaiʻi has faced a teacher shortage for years. Addressing it will take a coordinated effort. … We have to support our future teachers by removing financial barriers and providing the benefits and mentorship they need to succeed,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke in a statement.

Under the program, college students can earn their degrees and train as educational assistants at no cost. About 140 aspiring educators will be involved in the program, which will be the first statewide registered apprenticeship program for K-12 teachers.

Nicole Dolor-Bala, an education student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, said such programs are vital for some aspiring teachers.

“This apprenticeship program has allowed a new generation of teachers to focus on their studies and gain as much knowledge from their mentor-teachers as they possibly could,” she said.

“I firmly believe that an earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship program is a crucial support system for future educators, enabling them to pursue their dreams without the fear of financial struggles," Dolor-Bala added.

Enrollment details will be announced at a later time.

