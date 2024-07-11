Hawaiʻi Island Rep. Mark Nakashima dies at 61

State Rep. Mark Nakashima died Thursday at the age of 61. He represented Hāmākua and portions of Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island.

The former educator has represented his district since 2008.

He pushed for the development of geothermal energy statewide to eliminate the state’s dependence on imported oil.

Nakashima also recently championed a new law that will eliminate the general excise tax for Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE in 2026.

Gov. Josh Green ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Nakashima's honor from Friday through Monday.

"Representative Nakashima’s legacy of service, dedication to education and commitment to sustainable energy will continue to inspire us all," Green said in a statement.

"He was a gentle yet fierce advocate for the residents of Hawai‘i, and we honor his memory and his contributions to our community and state."