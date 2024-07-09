© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study finds Hawaiʻi struggles the most with SAT vocabulary

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:20 AM HST
Inside the Family Resource Center
Casey Harlow / HPR
Inside the Family Resource Center

A new study found that Hawaiʻi struggles the most in the nation with defining SAT words.

The study aimed to measure the difficulty of every word listed as answer options in the most recent tests' Reading and Writing sections.

Researchers evaluated how many times each state recently searched for the definition of words featured in practice tests.

Manifest topped the list of the 10 hardest words in Hawaiʻi. Other words on the list were nuanced, tentative, resilient, persistent, imminent, perceive, ensured, cordially, and dynamic.

According to the study, nuanced was the most difficult SAT word for Americans, followed by manifest and antecedent.
Tags
Local News Education
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories