Study finds Hawaiʻi struggles the most with SAT vocabulary

A new study found that Hawaiʻi struggles the most in the nation with defining SAT words.

The study aimed to measure the difficulty of every word listed as answer options in the most recent tests' Reading and Writing sections.

Researchers evaluated how many times each state recently searched for the definition of words featured in practice tests.

Manifest topped the list of the 10 hardest words in Hawaiʻi. Other words on the list were nuanced, tentative, resilient, persistent, imminent, perceive, ensured, cordially, and dynamic.

According to the study, nuanced was the most difficult SAT word for Americans, followed by manifest and antecedent.