Maui interim housing program application available for displaced residents

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 5, 2024 at 1:49 PM HST
County of Maui / Mia A'i
FILE - Housing in Central Maui

Maui residents displaced by the August wildfires can now apply for the state’s Hawai’i Interim Housing Program, which offers rapid housing relief to those affected.

The goal is to provide as many options as possible for Maui fire survivors while keeping in mind each household’s needs.

“This program adds a new energy to the many initiatives we have launched as part of our supporting the recovery of Maui’s people from the wildfires,” Gov. Josh Green said. “Every day, families and individuals have been able to leave temporary lodging in hotels to be placed in longer-term housing.”

Properties include several state-sponsored interim sites, such as Ka Laʻi Ola, which is under construction in West Maui, and the former Haggai Institute in Kīhei.

The properties have a mix of studio to three-bedroom units, plus modular homes. House lots are also being designed so multi-generational families can cluster together for a sense of community.

There is no cost to apply, and those placed in interim housing will not have to pay rent or utility bills through August 2025.

Households may qualify for the program if they meet one or more of the following criteria:

  • Resided in Maui County before the disaster
  • Were displaced from their primary residence due to the Maui wildfires
  • Experienced disaster-related unemployment resulting in the loss of their home

For more information, click here.
