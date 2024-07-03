© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui County offers financial assistance to residents building ʻohana units

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:23 AM HST
Housing in Central Maui is pictured. The County of Maui is reopening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to eligible low-income households with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
County of Maui / Mia A'i
File - Housing in Central Maui.

The ʻOhana Assistance Pilot Project launched on Monday to provide grants of up to $100,000 to Maui County homeowners for the design and construction costs of ‘ohana units.

Nearly $3 million in county funding has been allocated for the program.

“This program will help to increase the supply of much-needed housing for our residents,” said Mayor Richard Bissen in a press release. “We hope this will encourage and enable our resident homeowners to provide housing for fellow residents in need.”

Grant applicants must be owner-occupants, and the program is designed for full-time Maui County residents with "shovel-ready ʻohana projects" who can provide long-term housing opportunities.

The planned ‘ohana units can be either attached or detached.

The deadline to apply is July 31. Homeowners can click here for more information.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
