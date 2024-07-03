Maui County offers financial assistance to residents building ʻohana units

The ʻOhana Assistance Pilot Project launched on Monday to provide grants of up to $100,000 to Maui County homeowners for the design and construction costs of ‘ohana units.

Nearly $3 million in county funding has been allocated for the program.

“This program will help to increase the supply of much-needed housing for our residents,” said Mayor Richard Bissen in a press release. “We hope this will encourage and enable our resident homeowners to provide housing for fellow residents in need.”

Grant applicants must be owner-occupants, and the program is designed for full-time Maui County residents with "shovel-ready ʻohana projects" who can provide long-term housing opportunities.

The planned ‘ohana units can be either attached or detached.

The deadline to apply is July 31. Homeowners can click here for more information.