Honolulu mayor signs law limiting gifts over $50 for city employees

Honolulu city employees, lawmakers and board members can no longer receive gifts worth over $50.

Previously, gifts under $200 were allowed. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hoped that lowering the limit would give the public more confidence in the government.

" I cringe every time I hear people talk about corrupt politicians. It seems that we live in a world in an age now where that kind of labeling, that kind of name calling and the stories that are done are just really painful knowing that you have the responsibility, not only as an elected official, but the incredible privilege to be responsible for the City and County of Honolulu," Blangiardi said.

"So anything that we can possibly do to assure the public out there, the people who work here are doing the right things for the right reasons for them. I want to be sure we can do that," he said.

Blangiardi noted that a "zero gifts policy" would be too difficult to track and adhere to, especially since it’s popular to give people lei in Hawaiʻi.

The Honolulu Ethics Commission Chair David Monk explained that the commission has been trying to do more public outreach about what is allowed and what is not. He attributed those efforts to the decrease in complaints being filed to the commission.

"It seems to be having an effect because we've had very, very few complaints in recent times about people doing things that they shouldn't," Monk said.

Elected officials and government workers can confidentially ask the ethics commission for advice on certain actions and the commission will tell them what is allowed or not.

The new law comes after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision weakening federal bribery laws.