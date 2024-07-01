Green appoints nonprofit director Christine Sakuda as new CIO

Gov. Josh Green has named Christine Sakuda as the state’s new chief information officer.

Sakuda has been the executive director of the nonprofit Transform Hawaiʻi Government for the past seven years. The organization has advocated for IT modernization in local government since 2011. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University and an MBA from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's College of Business Administration.

"I’m humbled by Gov. Josh Green’s appointment to serve as the state’s chief information officer, responsible for overseeing state IT governance and strategy through the Office of Enterprise Technology Services," Sakuda wrote on her public LinkedIn.

"Having served as the executive director of Transform Hawaiʻi Government for the last seven years advocating for government modernization, I’m excited to bring that experience to create change inside state government. I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the role as the state’s first female CIO and of Native Hawaiian ancestry," she continued.

Green also named appointments to several boards and commissions including the Campaign Spending Commission, Hawai’i Community Development Authority and the Stadium Authority.

The governor also named members to a joint executive-legislative task force, focused on tackling insurance issues, last week.

Sakuda officially starts on August 5. She succeeds Doug Murdock, who announced his retirement in May.