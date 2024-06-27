Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement creates housing land trust with 43 acres in Hilo

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is in the process of establishing a private land trust for affordable housing, beginning with 43 acres on the east side of Hawaiʻi Island.

Over the next four years, CNHA plans to develop the parcel in Kaūmana and provide up to 88 single-family homes.

The development of these homes is in direct response to the growing need for housing solutions that enable families to remain in Hawaiʻi, said Kūhiō Lewis, president and CEO of CNHA.

“CNHA is about economic development, economically empowering our communities so that they can thrive in Hawaiʻi, in our homeland. And so this is a furtherance towards that goal - ensuring that people have foundation and thatʻs homes, it starts with having a home,” Lewis said.

“So the 43 acres that we have purchased in Hilo is envisioned to be affordable units. We are looking at putting it into some kind of land trust so that the land and the homes can remain in Hawaiʻi peoples’ hands. So it's complicated, but we're committed to providing options for our families so that they can stay home.”

This acquisition comes on the heels of CNHA’s announcement that the next Native Hawaiian Convention will be held on Hawaiʻi Island.

Details about CNHA’s land trust program and how to apply will be announced as soon as information becomes available.