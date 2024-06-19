Maunakea considered for the National Register of Historic Places

The National Park Service is seeking public input about the potential inclusion of Maunakea on the National Register of Historic Places.

Maunakea was listed on the State Register of Historic Places back in November, after being nominated by Native Hawaiian and environmental groups Maunakea Anaina Hou and KAHEA.

A listing on the National Register would require federal agencies, and private entities seeking federal funding or permits, to address the potential impacts of their proposals on Maunakea.

There are more than 90,000 entries in the National Register, including historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects worthy of preservation.

Public comments should be submitted electronically by Thursday, June 20, 2024, to National_Register_Submissions@nps.gov with the subject line “Public Comment on <property or proposed district name, (County) State>.”

Comments may also be sent via U.S. Postal Service and all other carriers to the National Register of Historic Places, National Park Service, 1849 C Street NW, MS 7228, Washington, D.C., 20240.