© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maunakea considered for the National Register of Historic Places

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 19, 2024 at 12:39 PM HST
Maunakea
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR
Maunakea is being considered for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Park Service is seeking public input about the potential inclusion of Maunakea on the National Register of Historic Places.

Maunakea was listed on the State Register of Historic Places back in November, after being nominated by Native Hawaiian and environmental groups Maunakea Anaina Hou and KAHEA.

A listing on the National Register would require federal agencies, and private entities seeking federal funding or permits, to address the potential impacts of their proposals on Maunakea.

Nighttime exterior telescope rendering of the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) under construction in Las Campanas, Chile. The GMT is competing against the Thirty Meter Telescope for the $1.6 billion budget currently being considered by the National Science Board.
Local News
National Science Foundation to decide on billions in funding for Thirty Meter Telescope
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

There are more than 90,000 entries in the National Register, including historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects worthy of preservation.

Public comments should be submitted electronically by Thursday, June 20, 2024, to National_Register_Submissions@nps.gov with the subject line “Public Comment on <property or proposed district name, (County) State>.”

Comments may also be sent via U.S. Postal Service and all other carriers to the National Register of Historic Places, National Park Service, 1849 C Street NW, MS 7228, Washington, D.C., 20240.
Tags
Local News MaunakeaHawaiʻi IslandHistory
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories