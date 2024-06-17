Kaiser Permanente opens center for moms and newborns on Maui

A new Mom and Newborn Center on Maui has opened for postpartum care — specifically for those within 48 hours of being discharged from the hospital.

The Kaiser Permanente center is located in Wailuku and can combine check-ups and health monitoring for both the mother and baby. The center provides physical and emotional well-being assessments as well as lactation and breastfeeding support and other fourth-trimester care.

“Expectant families on Maui deserve safe, high-quality, and timely care," said Ed Chan, market president of Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, in a press release.

"We understand the importance of support and care during this significant time in a family’s life and it has been our priority to meet the needs of expectant families on Maui. The expansion of maternity services reflects Kaiser Permanente’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, accessible health care to our Maui community," Chan continued.

Kaiser’s expansion comes at a crucial time after the only private practice obstetrics group on Maui stopped providing care last year.

Kaiser brought on an additional four maternity care providers last month, which include two OB-GYN physicians and two certified nurse-midwives. This month, a third certified nurse-midwife joined the team. Kaiser said it now offers the largest OB-GYN department on Maui.