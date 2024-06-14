City racetrack project gains momentum with 400-acre Navy land transfer

West Oʻahu will likely see a new sports complex near Kalaeloa in the next few years — and it will include a city racetrack.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a nearly 400-acre land transfer from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s a deal that’s been decades in the making, dating back to the 1990s.

Councilmember Andria Tupola, who represents the area, was excited about the sports opportunities for residents.

“This monumental deed signing is so timely because the west side is ready for a sports complex, right? “ she said.

“There are so many community members that invest their own funds to travel outside of Hawaiʻi to seek sports opportunities. And I pray that this is the day that we bring those opportunities here," she continued.

The city has not yet begun the formal planning stages of the development, so questions remain about what else will be built in the area and how much it will cost.

City Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen explained that the land will likely be developed in phases and that projects will need to go through environmental assessments.

One of the six parcels of land is being tested for toxic chemicals, known as PFAS. The Navy is conducting the investigation and will be responsible for any remediation if those chemicals are found.

