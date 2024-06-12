Hāna residents, got metals and electronics? Recycle them next week
Hāna residents will have a chance to recycle metals and electronics in a special collections event on June 21 and 22.
The Maui County Department of Environmental Management will hold the collection at the Hāna Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Accepted items include:
- Appliances
- Electronics
- Water heaters
- Auto batteries
- Tires
- Propane tanks
- Scrap metal
- Televisions
- Computers
- Printers
- Monitors
Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids.
Staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles. The event is open to residents only, not commercial drop-offs.
For more information, click here or see below.
|Recycling Events
|County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at (808) 270-6102
|Metals Recycling
|Hammerhead Metals at (808) 280-8844
|Electronic Recycling
|E-Cycling Maui at (808) 280-6460.