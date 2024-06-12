Hāna residents, got metals and electronics? Recycle them next week

Hāna residents will have a chance to recycle metals and electronics in a special collections event on June 21 and 22.

The Maui County Department of Environmental Management will hold the collection at the Hāna Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Accepted items include:



Appliances

Electronics

Water heaters

Auto batteries

Tires

Propane tanks

Scrap metal

Televisions

Computers

Printers

Monitors

Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids.

Staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles. The event is open to residents only, not commercial drop-offs.

For more information, click here or see below.


