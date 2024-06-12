© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hāna residents, got metals and electronics? Recycle them next week

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:01 PM HST
Andy Arthur
/
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Hāna residents will have a chance to recycle metals and electronics in a special collections event on June 21 and 22.

The Maui County Department of Environmental Management will hold the collection at the Hāna Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Accepted items include:

  • Appliances
  • Electronics
  • Water heaters
  • Auto batteries
  • Tires
  • Propane tanks
  • Scrap metal
  • Televisions
  • Computers
  • Printers
  • Monitors

Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids.

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019, photo, plastic and other debris is seen on the beach on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
The Conversation
Hawaiʻi voices at United Nations negotiations to reduce plastic pollution
Russell Subiono

Staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles. The event is open to residents only, not commercial drop-offs.

For more information, click here or see below.

Recycling Events County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at (808) 270-6102
Metals RecyclingHammerhead Metals at (808) 280-8844
Electronic Recycling E-Cycling Maui at (808) 280-6460.
Local News Environment Maui
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
